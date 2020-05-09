TIMERGARA - Equipment was received for establishing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) lab ‘Dir Public Health Laboratory’ in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara in Lower Dir district.
“We have received a PCR machine and its safety units and a team of the KMU would train the DHQ staff for running the lab”, medical superintendent (MS) DHQ hospital Timergara Dr Shaukat Ali told The Nation here yesterday.
Talking to The Nation via phone, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan thanked chief minister Mahmood Khan on behalf of the people of Dir for providing PCR machine.
“The PCR laboratory in Dir is the need of the hour as medical staff used to send corona virus tests to Peshawar or Islamabad,” Malik Shafiullah Khan added.