TIMERGARA - Equipment was received for estab­lishing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) lab ‘Dir Public Health Lab­oratory’ in the District Headquar­ters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara in Lower Dir district.

“We have received a PCR ma­chine and its safety units and a team of the KMU would train the DHQ staff for running the lab”, medical superintendent (MS) DHQ hospital Timergara Dr Shaukat Ali told The Nation here yesterday.

Talking to The Nation via phone, Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan thanked chief minister Mahmood Khan on behalf of the people of Dir for pro­viding PCR machine.

“The PCR laboratory in Dir is the need of the hour as medical staff used to send corona virus tests to Peshawar or Islamabad,” Malik Shafiullah Khan added.