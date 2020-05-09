Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two more cases of Covid 19 were reported here on Friday. As per reports, test of Junaid Jilani a 30 years old youth, resident of Toorabad, came positive during testing while test of an operational manager at a private bank branch in Jhuddo also came positive after which both the victims were shifted to an isolation center for further care and treatment. Focal Person of the Health De­partment Dr Dilber Marri told media men that tests of samples of the remaining bank staff would be con­ducted on Monday.

CAR BURNT TO ASHES

A parked car was burnt to ashes by unknown men here in Ismail Shah Colony of Satellite Town on Friday. Reports say that unknown persons sprinkled Kero­sene Oil on the Mehran car parked outside the house of Ajab Khan, and set it on fire as a result of which the car was reduced to a skeleton. Police arrived at the spot on the complaint of Ajab Khan and detained two suspects Nazar Khan and Essa Khan with the help of sniffer dogs. Further investigation was underway till the filing of this news.