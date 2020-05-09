Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that wheat procurement target of 45 lakh metric tons will be achieved. The government is giving full reward to farmers of their hard work. He asserted that social distancing principle has been maintained in wheat procurement centres along with the provision of other facilities and farmers’ interest will be fully protected.

TAKES NOTICE OF TORTURE ON SDO

Buzdar has sought a report from DPO Gujrat about the torture of SDO WAPDA in the prescient of PS Dinga and directed legal action against the arrested accused. He further directed to provide justice to the SDO. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three accused have been arrested.

CONDOLES DEATH OF FAISAL’s MOTHER

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.