FAISALABAD-Women-owned small and medium enterprises are facing 90 percent production and sale loss due to coronavirus lockdown and government must take immediate measures to revive the economy in addition to saving the jobs of female workers, said Mrs Qurrat-ul-Ain, president Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) here. Appreciating the government’s measures to stimulate economy, she said that the statement of Asad Umer is very alarming. He has clearly mentioned that one million SMEs will be closed down while 18 million people will lose their jobs. Quoting the recent figure of World Bank, she told that in Pakistan 25% women are included in our labor force which indicates that 4.2 million women would also become jobless.

She told that FWCCI is constantly approaching provincial and federal governments to take various steps in accordance with the ground realities to expedite economic activities. She said that as government has now decided to relax the lockdown from April 9, 2020, hence, it should also announce a special package particularly for female entrepreneurs so that they could restart their almost closed businesses. In this connection, she suggested that minimum possible functional SOPs should be notified for the women related enterprises. She proposed that salaries, wages and other expenses may also be re-imbrued to the women enterprises according to their size and turnover of the businesses.