YouTube has announced $5 million aid for Pakistan in fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to media reports, In her letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki lauded his effective and timely measures against COVID-19.

Underscoring the need for joint efforts to overcome the pandemic, Wojcicki said that YouTube will help Pakistan in fight against the virus. She extended continuous support to the country in containing the spread of the deadly virus.