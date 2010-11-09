LAHORE - The City Traffic Police have issued 961 challan tickets to violators during the first week of campaign launched against those using pressure horns despite the ban imposed by the traffic police. In an official statement issued on Monday, the Chief Traffic Officer SSP Syed Ahmed Mobin said that all the DSPs, inspectors, circular officers and traffic wardens had been directed to take tangible action against the violators. Earlier, he said special educational lectures were delivered to students in various schools, colleges and varsities with advice not to use pressure horns at public places, gathering points, bus stands and other places. He further said the citizens were also requested to extend their cooperation for the aforesaid purpose, as the rationale behind this advice was to save them from noise pollution.