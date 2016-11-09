KARACHI:- International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday confirmed that M Hafeez will undergo bowling action test on November 17 at Brisbane, Australia. “Bowling action Test of M Hafeez will be taken on November 17 at Brisbane,” an ICC spokesman was quoted by saying. "Lougborough and Cardiff ruled out as they cant furnish the reports of Hafeez’s bowling test for some weeks, so we are trying to send him to Brisbane and try to get result before Pakistan’s series against Australia," the spokesman added.–Agencies