HAFIZABAD - Special Price Control Magistrates briefed Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza, in a meeting held to review prevalent prices of daily-use commodities, about action against the profiteers.

They told him that challans were issued to 169 profiteers, and a sum of money amounting to Rs149,500 was collected from them for selling daily-use commodities at prices higher than the officially fixed rates.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza directed the Special Price Control Magistrates to perform their duties with commitment, and take stern action against the profiteers to ensure the provision of essential commodities to the consumers at fixed rates. While reviewing the prevalent prices of daily-use commodities in District Price Control Meeting, he said that overcharging by the shopkeepers would not be tolerated.

DOG BITE INCIDENTS

Due to negligence of the authorities concerned, dog bite incidents have been increased in the city. Five citizens including former DBA President Mian Siddique Bhatti and four other citizens have been bitten by pye dogs at busy Main Bazaar, Hafizabad. They were hospitalised in District Headquarters Hospital, Hafizabad. The citizens have called upon the DC and Commissioner Gujranwala to order the local MC authorities to launch a vigorous campaign to cull the stray dogs to save the citizens.