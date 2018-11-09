Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 23 officers of the federal government working in BPS 17 to 22 are having foreign nationality, the National Assembly was told on Wednesday.

The Minister Establishment Division in a written reply said that Naveed Kamran Baloch, BPS-22, Sqn. Ldr. (Retd) Iqbal Mahmood, BS-22, Shahid Javed, BS-20, DIG, Barkat Hussain Khosa, BS-19 (AC), Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, BS-21, Additional IGP, Punjab, Lahore, Naveed Kamran Baloch, (BPS-22), Dr Muhammad Ajmal, (BPS-20), Rashid Mansoor, (BPS-20), and Rabia Aurangzeb, (BPS-18) are having nationality of Canada.

It further said that Wishaq and Saima Ashraf both in grade 19 in the Secretariat Group, Adil Memon, grade 18, presently at disposal of Punjab government, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, BPS-22, Sher Afghan Khan, BPS-21 possess United States of America’s nationality.

Mirza Faran Baig, BS-20, DIG serving in Punjab, Rabiya Javeria Agha BPS-22, Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Sarah Saeed and Ihsan Mangi, all in grade 20 and Muhammad Aslam Rao and Saima Ali, both in grade BPS-18 enjoy the United Kingdom citizenship.

Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, BS-20, DIG, in Government of Punjab, Lahore, Sohail Ahmed Shaikh, BS-18, SP in Balochistan and Muhammad Azhar Rauf, (BPS-19) are British citizens.

Meanwhile, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that an average 400 students are being sent abroad annually under higher education scholarship schemes.

Replying to a question in the National Assembly, the minister said that a total of 2,850 scholars are studying abroad at present and 90 per cent students completed their studies and return back to Pakistan. A total of 998 students have returned to Pakistan after completing higher education during last five years till date.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said ten billion tree tsunami programme was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 2nd September, 2018 and the successful model of Billion Tree Tsunami Project implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be replicated at national level.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the National Assembly on Thursday that Radio Pakistan’s Board of Directors is a competent forum and it takes the decisions regarding the assets of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

The minister said that unutilised properties of the state institution will be used for better purposes. He said the government is going to bring mega reforms which will be unprecedented in the history of the country.