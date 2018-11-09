Share:

HAFIZABAD - State lands measuring 4,104 kanal and 19 marla worth Rs1.230 billion have been retrieved from the grabbers in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils.

Crackdown land grabbers is underway in the district. While reviewing the ongoing operation at weekly meeting held in the DC office, MNA Shoukat Ali Bhatti expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing operation and directed the authorities to continue the crackdown to get back the grabbed land of Auqaf Department and Irrigation Department from grabbers. He pointed grabbed land on Jalalpur Bhattian flood protective dyke and Gujranwala road also be retrieved.

The MNA said that the provincial government had given free hand to the officers to remove encroachments in all the towns but, he said, efforts would be made not to deprive the small vendors and pushcart owners of their livelihood. He said that they be directed to continue their small business at fixed places otherwise they be dealt with sternly to facilitate the pedestrians and motorists.

The meeting was also attended among others by MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiyani, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Amna Rafique, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Naeemullah Bhatti and ACs of Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad tehsils.

The DC said that all the municipal committees had been directed in the district to dump the filth and garbage at fixed points and improve the sanitary conditions in all the towns. The DC also directed that on different roads building lines should be pointed out so that concrete steps could be taken for removing the encroachments with a view to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

PROTEST: BCom students strongly protested against the authorities of the University of the Punjab for not granting affiliation to the Government College of Commerce Hafizabad. They said that they had deposited admission fee about a month back according to the announcement of college but the administration of the college have not yet started classes and now they have started returning the deposited fee because the university authorities have refused affiliation the college with it.

They said that admissions in all the colleges had been closed and due to non-affiliation of the college their one year would be spoiled. They appealed to the university authorities to grant affiliation to the college so that to enable them to continue their studies.