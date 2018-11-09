Share:

Rawalpindi - Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division under its general hold up against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles has impounded 46 vehicles and challaned 835 in four districts, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that nine special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Chaudhry Sohail Arshad under the supervision of Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer-I Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Awan and MRA-II, Sohail

Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated 515 registration books of the token tax defaulters while 17 vehicles were impounded.

He informed that special teams also checked vehicles in Chakwal District and impounded 16 while documents of 82 vehicles were confiscated during the operation. The teams of Jhelum district impounded 13 vehicles and documents of 114 vehicles of tax defaulters were confiscated. Attock teams in their operation challaned 124 vehicles.

The teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Malik Javed, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar were incharges of the teams deployed in different areas in Rawalpindi district.

He said the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against the defaulters. The department would not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax, he added.