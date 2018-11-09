Share:

LONDON - An Azerbaijani woman who spent £16 million at London’s up-market Harrods department store and was the first to be targeted by new British legislation on “unexplained wealth” was freed on bail Thursday as she fights an extradition request by Baku. Zamira Hajiyeva, who was arrested last week in London, faces two charges of embezzlement in Azerbaijan. She was held in custody after Baku appealed against a magistrate’s court decision granting her £500,000 ($655,000/573,000 euro) bail, arguing she was a flight risk.

But judge Jeremy Baker at London’s High Court ruled there were not “substantial grounds” to believe she would leave the country. He ordered her release but imposed a curfew under which she will not be allowed to leave her luxury home in southwest London between 9 pm and 6 am. Hajiyeva, who was not in court, must also report to a central London police station every day, has surrendered her passport and is banned from travelling outside London’s M25 ring road.

Hajiyev’s husband Jahangir was jailed in 2016 for embezzling money from the International Bank of Azerbaijan, where he was chairman.

Separately, she is under scrutiny by Britain’s National Crime Agency, who issued a so-called Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) demanding that she explain where she got the £11.5 million to pay for her property in Knightsbridge.

The court issuing the order also heard that she had spent more than £16 million at Harrods over a 10-year period.

UWOs were incorporated into British law in January 2018 as part of the fight against money laundering.

People who fail to account for the sources of their funds are liable to have assets seized.

Weapons-enthusiast detained for threats to kill Spain PM

Madrid (AFP): A man who owned an “arsenal of weapons” was arrested in September for threatening to kill Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, officials said Thursday.

The man was detained in the northeastern city of Terrassa in Catalonia, the region’s Mossos d’Esquadra police force said on Twitter.

The 63-year-old Spaniard wanted to kill Sanchez because he was furious at the prime minister’s move to exhume late dictator Francisco Franco from his high-profile resting place near Madrid, Mossos spokesman Albert Oliva told reporters.

He owned “a total of 16 weapons,” he said.

The arrest on September 19 only emerged Thursday after daily Publico broke the story, saying that among the suspect’s weapons were sniper rifles and a submachine gun.

The man, who has not been identified and is currently in custody, had “the clear intention to carry out actions against the prime minister and he was only lacking logistical support,” Oliva said.

As such, he looked for help in messenger chats and social media, saying he was “willing to make a sacrifice for Spain.”

Catalonia’s high court said he is suspected of “conspiring to wage an attack against authorities using weapons.”

The man is also accused of making “serious threats,” illegally owning a “cache of weapons, munitions and explosives,” and of a hate crime.

The Spanish government said in a statement that the prime minister’s security “had never been compromised.”

“We consider it an isolated incident,” government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told reporters, calling for “serenity and caution.”

According to a judicial ruling revealed by the high court, the suspect had asked a member of Spain’s small, far-right party Vox for help with the killing via WhatsApp messages.

In a statement, Vox said one of its local coordinators “alerted authorities of this plan,” adding that the suspect was never a party member.

Sanchez has made exhuming Franco’s embalmed body from the grandiose Valley of the Fallen basilica where he currently rests near Madrid one of his priorities since he came to power in June.

The issue has taken centre stage in Spain. Sanchez wants to move the former dictator’s remains to a more discreet spot where it will be harder for Franco followers to pay homage.