KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced holding protest demonstrations at each district headquarter of the country on Friday against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in blasphemy case.

Addressing ‘Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Million March’ at Shahrah-e-Quaiden here on Thursday, Fazl was of the view that the people of Pakistan don’t accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. “The people as a protest would take to the street as we are holding million march in Lahore on November 15,” he said, adding that the protest demonstrations would also be held at headquarters of each district of the country after Friday prayers (today).

Responding to the Prime Minister Imran Khan statement, the MMA chief hoped that the people would prove that they are not a ‘small group’ by participating in large numbers in the protest demonstration.

“The lovers of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are ready to sacrifice their lives for him,” he added.

“Those who had claimed to make Pakistan a state like Madinah are trying to hold dialogues with Israel. We reject those who accept Israel,” the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl superemo said.

He alleged that an Israeli lobby is working in the country and said the MMA would fail the conspiracy being hatched against Islamic forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said that the decision of Aasia Bibi’s acquittal was made on the behest of foreign forces. “We all can sacrifice our lives for Namoos-e-Risalat but won’t take step back on this issue,” he added. Mehanti said that they are going to hold protest for repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui on Friday (today).

Owais Shah Noorani of the Jamiat Ulema Pakistan said that the entire nation is ready for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat and the lovers would express their love on the roads.

The Tehreek-e-Islami Moulana Nadir Abbas said the claimers of making Madinah State are freeing the culprits. The lovers of the prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) would not tolerate even a minor blasphemy and take to the streets.