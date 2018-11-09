Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said the Christian woman, Aasia Bibi , was ‘safe’ and had not flown abroad as speculated.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal told journalists that Aasia Bibi “remains at a safe place in Pakistan.”

He added: “You are aware of the media furor and speculations about Aasia Bibi having left Pakistan. Let me state clearly that Aasia Bibi remains at a safe place in Pakistan. I would also request all of you to verify such news before issuing them, in line with standards of objective, impartial journalism to prevent needless sensationalism and controversy.” He declined to comment on her lawyer Saiful Muluk’s statements.

Regarding the question on review petition, he said: “This is a technical and legal matter. I would like to request media friends to confirm the authenticity of the news on the subject matter, as it is a sensitive issue and any misleading news item may result in unwanted situation. I am available for any confirmation of news, round-the-clock and I urge all media houses to confirm and reconfirm any news item with me, especially that having national implications, before publication or dissemination,” he added.

Bibi, a Christian mother of five, was acquitted by a three-member Supreme Court bench last month in a blasphemy case. Protests erupted across the country after the verdict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan fully backed the Supreme Court’s decision in the Aasia Bibi case and warned protesters against clashing with the state.

“The decision of the judges is according to the constitution and Pakistan’s constitution is according to the Quran and Sunnah (practice of Holy Prophet Mohammed – Peace Be Upon Him),” he said, referring to Bibi’s acquittal by the top court.

He added: “How can a government or a country be run when individuals stand up and call for the execution of judges. Only enemies of the state call for execution of judges and rebellion against the army chief.” However, the government signed an agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters and pledged to take steps to stop Bibi from leaving the country.

The PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also supported the Supreme Court’s judgment to acquit Aasia Bibi .

Media reports on November 7 night said Aasia Bibi had been released from the Multan prison and later some foreign diplomats took her to Islamabad for her possible onward journey to Europe. Security was increased across the federal capital amid the reports to pre-empt another wave of protests.