LAHORE - Former vice chancellors of Punjab University and legendary academicians stressed the need for promoting research culture and hiring of faculty purely on merit.

They said that universities must be free from political influence to ensure merit and transparency in all academic matters. They shared their views in a meeting at committee room of PU Vice Chancellor Thursday. Former PU vice chancellor, education minister and former chairman University Grant Commission Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, other former VCs including Khalid Hameed Sheikh, Lt Gen (r) Arshad Mahmood, Prof Afzal Baig, Prof Arif Butt, Prof Zakria Zakar, Dr Nasira Jabeen, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and deans of various faculties were present on the occasion.