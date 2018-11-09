Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) during an action foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and arrested a smuggler at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP), informed official sources on Thursday.

The accused was shifted to ANF Police Station where he was identified as Nazir Muhammad, a resident of Lower Dir. According to sources, the ANF staff was checking the passengers and their luggage at NIIAP when suspicious activities of a passenger drew attention of the ANF staff.

The passenger was taken into custody and was brought to the ANF counter. The ANF staff conducted search of the luggage of the passenger and found 1550 grams of ice heroin that was concealed tactfully in his trolley bag. ANF arrested the smuggler and a case has also been registered against him, with ANF Police Station, sources added.

A senior official of ANF told media that the passenger was trying to board flight number QR-615 (Islamabad-Qatar) when he was arrested on charges of possession of heroin in his luggage. On the other hand, a team of Taxila police have rounded up two bootleggers and recovered 400 liters of alcohol from their possession.

According to sources, a police team, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Taxila Chaudhry Riaz, carried out a raid on a den and held two bootleggers and seized 400 liters of alcohol. Cases were registered against the drug peddlers who were identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Naveed while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar where he enquired about the health of a constable Aftab who was shot and injured by drug peddlers.

The CPO lauded the services of Aftab and gave him cash award and asked the doctors to provide him adequate medical treatment. Talking to media, the CPO said that each and every officer of Rawalpindi police would act against outlaws and anti social elements without any fear. He said the brave policemen are an asset of Punjab police and they would not be left alone at the time of need. He pledged to remove narcotics dens from the city.