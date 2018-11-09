Share:

BADIN - Anti-polio teams should administer polio prevention drops to children in each and every village of Badin district.

These views were expressed by Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal while presiding a meeting of polio committee held in Darbar Hall Badin on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner directed the Badin DHO for special care of those kids coming from other districts along with their parents engaged in labour work of cutting of paddy crop.

He said that mobile teams should be insisted for polio drops to children at various bus stops and travelling.

He directed focal persons to monitor polio teams for effective drive and positive results. He also directed assistant director, local government to make secretaries of union councils responsible for collaboration and assistance to the polio teams and focal persons.

The meeting was participated by Haji Taj Muhammmad Mallah, Badin MPA, Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Mehboob Ali Khuwaja, Badin DHO, assistant commissioners, focal persons, union council and others.