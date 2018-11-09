Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army were crowned the 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2018 senior Khyrougi/Poomsae categories champions as they won 22 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals on the last day of the events played here at Liaqat Gymnasium on Thursday.

Wapda won second place with 4 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals while HEC bagged third place with 1 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals. In Khyrougi/Poomsae competitions U-10, Khubaib TKD Academy (A) won first position with 11 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, Khubaib TKD Academy (B) secured second spot with 2 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals and Sindh TKD Association remained third with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In Khyrougi/Poomsae U-14, Air Force TKD Club clinched first position with 2 gold and 2 silver medals while Waziristan Azmaray TKD Academy were runners-up with 2 silver and 2 bronze medals and Khubaib TKD Academy earned third position with 1 silver and 2 bronze medals. In Khyrougi/Poomsae U-17, Waziristan Azmaray TKD Academy claimed top position with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, second place went to Balezone TKD Academy with 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals and Air Force TKD Club remained third with 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In Khyrougi/Poomsae senior clubs, RJ TKD Club bagged top spot with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals, TKD Lover Club earned second place with 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals and Waziristan Azmaray TKD Academy third position with 1 silver and 2 bronze medals. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won the emerging team trophy while Waqar of Wapda was declared as emerging player, Naqash Hamdani of Army as emerging female player.

In the male/female senior club Khyrogi, in U-58kg, Tallah won gold, Aqib Ali silver and usman bronze, in U-68kg, Abdullah won gold, Touqeer silver and Zeeshan bronze, in U-80kg, Wahid won gold, Asad Barki silver and Usman bronze, in over 80kg, Saqib bagged gold, Faizan silver and Luqman bronze.

In female U-49kg, Areeba won gold, Tahleel Bashi silver and Muneeba bronze, in U-57kg, Khadeeja won gold, Maryum silver and Ateeqa bronze, in u-67kg, Mubashira won gold, Aqsa silver and Aneesa bronze, in over 67kg, Shumila won gold, Siam silver and Anwa bronze. In senior club individual male Poomsae, Usman won gold, Ali Hassan silver and M Salik bronze.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), with the support of AF Powertek Engineering FZC, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd, CE&MD New City Housing Society, Korean Embassy, Islamabad and special patronage of PSB Director General, organised the event in professional and befitting manner, in which around 1700 athletes, 200 coaches/managers, 50 technical officials took part. It is pertinent to mention here that 10 international referees duly qualified from World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) conducted the prestigious extravaganza.

Minister Counselor Sang Seung-man was the chief guest while PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed was guest of honour. PTF President Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed, Secretary Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary Finance Jalal Hyder, PTF President Women Wing Saba Shamim Jadoon and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to The Nation, Col (R) Wasim said: “I am delighted the way all the distinguished guests were full of praise and especially the Koreans embassy, who assured their all-out help in conducting international event in Pakistan. It is indeed a big offer and it will open new gates for taekwondo promotion in Pakistan.

“We have a very hectic schedule this time as more than 500 fights were held each day and all my team did a fantastic job. But it was important for the promotion of sports, as PSB was giving deserted look for the last several months and we managed to jam-packed not only the massive Liaqat gymnasium, but also the hostels. There were athletes from across the world as well.

He said that he is looking forward to organise the first-ever international event. “I will start ground work soon and find sponsors for the dream project. I hope government will also lend a helping hand to me. As the South Asian Games are just round the corner, so I would like to request IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to order PSB to start training camps soon so that we may get better results in the Games,” Wasim concluded.