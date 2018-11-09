Share:

In past the fishermen used those kind of nets which were not dangerous for the lives of fish, but recent time the fishermen use such kinds of nets for catching fish which has small holes and considered to be a dangerous net, for catching any fish when they use it. According to a report these nets are being import from Korea, Japan and Taiwan then being sent to Pakistan. Some of them is being created by Pakistan also in Karachi.

So because of this cruel net the generation of the fish is being completely destroyed. According to fishermen they can’t find that much fishes as they found on gone days. So, if this practice will be continued then no doubt that they (fishes of Sea) get finished. So many of the people of Balochistan are feeding their families with help of fishing. so, there should be also senses to use the common sense.

ABDUL WASHEED JATHOR,

Absor, October 27.