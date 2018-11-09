Share:

LAHORE (PR): A 2-day Beauty Festival was organized by Stylo Lifestyle & RIOS in collaboration Lahore College for Women University. The two-day festival featured skin care and beauty tips, along a carnival filled with games and competitions.

Brand Manager Stylo, Faraz Ahmed and Salman Khan briefed the audience about how Stylo has become one of the most loved brands in footwear and now expanding itself. During the two-day carnival, thousands of gift hampers and free vouchers were distributed amongst the participants. Stylo Lifestyle will take this festival to other cities of Pakistan.