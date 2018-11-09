Share:

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan values its friendly relations with Belgium. “It is our earnest desire to further deepen and strengthen these ties,” the Governor said this while talking to Ambassador of Belgium Frederic Verheyden who called on him at Governor House Thursday. The governor said that Pakistan and Belgium have immense potential for economic and commercial relations. He said, there is a need to develop linkages between trade delegations of the two countries. Belgiam investors can take benefit of the incentives provided by the government, especially in the energy sector, he said. Frederic said his country accorded great importance to its relations with Pakistan.