KARACHI - Police claimed to have busted a gang of bikers allegedly involved in various criminal activities, here on Thursday.

The gang of suspect riders busted by Anti Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police. ACLC police alleged that the gang involved in various cases of crimes, particularly motorcycles’ lifting across the city.

The accused persons arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Shahrah-e-Quaideen. The accused persons arrested were including Umair Riaz, Kamran alias Pathan, Hamza Riaz and Koreeb Yousuf. Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held at ACLC office where SSP Munir Shaikh informed media about the apprehensions.

SSP Shaikh said that the gang named SH1 racers group was comprised at least six members, adding that four of them have been arrested while police running after the other accused persons.

The officer said that a special team of ACLC officials and personnel were formed while keeping the rising incidents of street crimes and robberies, adding that one Umair is a motorcycle mechanic by profession and he is also a champion racer of his group while the each suspect has his own alter motorcycle and the suspects were involved in snatching of the new motorcycles and later used to sell them while fitting the chassis of the old ones.

The officer said that recently, footage went viral on the social media about looting a bakery shop in the Azizabad area in which the gang members can be seen while looting the shop. SSP Shaikh further said that the suspects revealed that they used to commit the street crimes ten to twelve times in each month for the monthly expenses and have been committed hundreds of street crimes and robberies.

They also confessed to have sold about 400 motorcycles to a person, namely Saleem in Khuzdar, Baluchistan after snatching from parts of a city including Sohrab Goth, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hassan and Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad.

The SSP further said that the suspects recently looted a bakery in Azizabad on November 3 from where they looted around Rs45000 cash and three cell phones. The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and motorcycles from their possession.

Separately, the ACLC police also claimed to have arrested three arrested for their alleged involvement in drugs smuggling. The suspects were arrested from Northern Bypass, Yousuf Goth in Baldia Town. The arrested suspects were later identified as Omar Nadeem, Abid Ghulam and Ali Raza. The officer also claimed to have recovered 50 kilograms of fine quality hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sindh rangers also claimed to have arrested two suspects during separate raids conducted in parts of a city including Saeedabad and Civil Lines.

The suspects arrested were identified as Raju and Mirza Naseeb Baig alias Rizwan Chapati. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of crimes including possessing illegal arms and ammunitions. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal actions.

On the other side, Sindh police claimed to have arrested some 366 suspects in a drive of targeted operation continue across the province.

According to the Sindh police’s spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during ongoing raids, encounters, police patrolling and snap checking in 24 hours across the province, adding that the arrested suspects included 89 absconders and 20 were proclaimed offenders while the rest of others were involved in various cases of crimes.

The spokesperson further said that a total 298 were arrested by Karachi police, 52 by Hyderabad range police, 12 by Sukkar police, two by Larkana police while one each by Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad police.