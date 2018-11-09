Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inaugurated the latest cardiac MRI machine at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) which has been installed with a cost of Rs 300 million. He also inaugurated the CT angio-machine and went to the emergency block and inquired the patients and their attendants about health facilities at the institute.

He was briefed about the treatment facilities. He was informed that CT angio machine is a 640-slice apparatus which is the first of its kind in the country. Similarly, cardiac MRI machine will provide international level treatment facility.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of friends of PIC and said that start of air ambulance will also be pondered over. Latest facilities will be provided in hospitals so that the hapless patients could get qualitative treatment facilities, he added.

He said that PIC model will be extended to remote and far-flung areas adding that healthcare system will be further improved to provide best facilities to the patients. It is my desire that quality healthcare facilities should be available in remote areas round-the-clock and latest cardiac hospitals should also be established in backward localities. He divulged that a plan is being made to provide best healthcare facilities in backward areas. He added that board of management of PIC will be constituted soon.

Talking to the media, the CM said that 250,000 patients are being treated in PIC every year adding that he has inaugurated cardiac MRI and CT angio machines.

“I am heartened that emergency has been extended to 200 beds and state-of-the-art facilities are provided in this hospital. He also thanked Friends of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (FPIC) for the construction of emergency block adding that Gohar Ejaz and his companions have done a praiseworthy job in this regard. We will extend this model further, he added. He said that PTI led government in Punjab has got limited budget and work is being done for the betterment of healthcare system while remaining within the financial resources. He informed that Multan Institute of Cardiology and Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will also be upgraded and facilities will be further improved in Recep Tayyip Erodgan Hospital Muzaffargarh.

“Similarly, cardiac facilities will be made better in DGK and Bahawalpur. The way PIC has been established and Rescue 1122 is serving the masses, I have also dreamt of starting air ambulance service and this dream will be materialized soon. To a question, he said that all the projects of the previous tenure which are beneficial will be continued and no project of public interest will be closed.

To another question, he said that health and education are two mega departments and that is why, they have been bifurcated and I am of the view that their unification would not be correct. To a question, Usman Buzdar said that every job is being done on merit in Punjab and postings of officers are also being made on merit. To another question, Chief Minister said that he wants to visit his ancestral area but is not finding time due to different engagements. Every job is being done according to rules and regulations in Punjab; he added and commended the efforts of FPIC. Spokesperson to CM Shahbaz Gill, CEO PIC Prof. Nadeem Hayat Malik, Gohar Ijaz of FPIC, MS and different philanthropists were also present on the occasion.