KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal stressed the need for taking steps to save people from smog. Speaking at awareness at KEMU on Thursday, he appreciated PM’s Green Pakistan Campaign, saying: “The KEMU was not behind others as so far 5000 trees had been planted at the new campus. Newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Irshad Husain Qureshi, Prof Sajid Abaid Ullah, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Director Research Prof Muhammad Saqib Saeed, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, faculty and students attended the seminar. Prof Khalid Masud Gondal urged taking measures to avoid dengue and influenza.