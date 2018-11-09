Share:

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk has announced a strategic partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan), the largest wildlife and nature conservation organisation in Pakistan. The core initiatives of this endeavour are to promote eco-friendly packaging solutions, raising awareness amongst the masses to reduce single-use plastic usage and supporting the tree plantation campaign called “Rung Do Pakistan”. Cheetay will join this initiative as an official seed delivery partner and will assist WWF in raising donations for tree plantation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ahmed Khan, founder & CEO of Cheetay, said “I’ve always wanted to make a difference by doing something that really matters, which creates a lasting impact not just for us but for posterity as well. This is our chance to play our part. Being socially responsible and working to improve the world we live in is not only imperative but consistent with our core values.”

It has always been my prerogative to contribute positively to our society through reduced pollution, negligible use of plastic bags, focus on organic food and a whole lot more. This collaboration will enable us to make strides in not only galvanizing change by starting a movement but will also help in raising awareness and educating our audience.