BEIJING - A treaty on transfer of sentenced persons between Pakistan and China was signed here in the Beijing, providing legal grounds for further cooperation in the transfer of sentenced persons.

The treaty was inked by Chinese Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on behalf of their own countries during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official visit to China, China Daily reported on Thursday.

It provides that sentenced persons having difficulties in language, habits, religions, and visits will be allowed to return to their own country to finish their prison term. It will come into effect after the two countries’ legislative bodies give their approval. To date, China has signed bilateral treaties of this kind with 15 countries including Ukraine, Russia, Spain and Portugal.