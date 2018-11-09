Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office to review different steps taken for the elimination of polio from the province.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said that saving the children from the deadly disease of polio is a national obligation and Punjab government is performing this duty as an important responsibility. He stressed: “We will work in an organized manner to make Pakistan a 100 percent polio-free country.” He directed that special campaign should be continued in high-risk districts including Rajanpur, DGK and Muzaffargarh.”

The meeting decided that survey should be conducted to collect verified data of differently-abled children of remote and tribal areas.

The CM directed Health DG to submit a report to him after conducting a survey. He said that securing the future of the children is an important responsibility of us all. Therefore, parents should ensure vaccination of their children to save them from polio. Health department teams should also ensure anti-polio vaccination of every child, he said. He directed that no child should be deprived of anti-polio vaccination and concerted efforts should be made to achieve the anti-polio targets. Midnight oil should be burnt to achieve the targets of anti-polio campaign as there is no room for any leniency in this regard, he added.

Usman Buzdar further said that workers should discharge their responsibilities with utmost dedication to make anti-polio campaign a success.

DG (Health) briefed the Chief Minister about different steps taken for elimination of polio. Chief Secretary, Secretary (Coordination) to CM, Special Secretary (Primary Healthcare) and DG (Health) attended the meeting.