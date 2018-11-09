Share:

LAHORE (PR): Dasani, the purified bottled drinking water brand of The Coca-Cola Company, will be launching a nationwide plastic recycling innovation competition, - “The Dasani Discovery Challenge” at the second annual technology conference 021Disrupt being organized by the The Nest I/O, the technology incubator and community hub of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) on November 10 and 11 in Karachi. The open competition will seek innovative, efficient, doable and cost-effective ideas to reduce and recycle plastic waste of all types, in line with the company’s global commitment to work for a World Without Waste.

The Dasani Discovery Challenge will invite participants to submit brilliant new ideas which are practically doable and highly effective to counter growing plastic pollution. Ideas submitted can focus on any area within the broader domain of plastic waste management, i.e. reduction in plastic use, collection of plastic waste, its sorting and recycling. The core focus of the challenge for the participants will be to showcase their innovative ideas highlighting, PET collection models and awareness creation strategies, PET sorting model; to sort Coca-Cola PET bottles out of the general plastic waste (shopping bags, wrappers, labels, food packaging etc) and PET recycling models for effective and efficient recycling.