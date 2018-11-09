Share:

Political figures from Punjab and Sindh participated in a special prayer on the 35th death anniversary of late senator from Sindh and renowned industrialist Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, father of Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Ashraf Group of Industries, former president of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited and former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of officials, farmers, elected members of the national and provincial assemblies, former nazims and locals bodies representatives attended the death anniversary. The speakers paid tribute to Chaudhry Ashraf for introducing revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and improving socio-economic conditions of people in remote areas. They also acknowledged the services of Chaudhry Ashraf in the field of social welfare. Special prayers were offered on the occasion for the departed soul. Chaudhry Ashraf not only actively participated in business and social activities in Sindh but also worked as an activist of the movement for the independence of Muslims of the subcontinent under the guidance of his uncle, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Khan, a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Later he got elected as senator from Sindh during the rule of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He headed many organizations in Hyderabad for Punjabi Abadkars in Sindh. He passed away in November 1983. His contribution to social and welfare activities, politics and industrial sector will always be remembered.