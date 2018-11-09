Share:

Rawalpindi - The district government and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) continued the anti-encroachment operation in several parts of the city on Thursday while razing illegal buildings, sheds, footpaths and stalls established outside shops and on roads. The district government and RCB have launched massive anti-encroachment operations on directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.

The enforcement department of the district government launched an operation on Adiala Road, Dhama Mor, Dhamial, Hayyal and in Bank Colony. The staffers removed all the encroachments and razed unauthorized sheds, stalls and other barricades that were causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians. The shopkeepers expressed their deep concern against the enforcement department but did not show any resistance. The operation was launched on the instructions of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Potohar Town. Similarly, RCB enforcement staff conducted a massive anti-encroachment operation at Alabad, Peshawar Road, Baraf Khana Chowk, Bakra Mandi Chowk and many other areas on directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Sibtain Raza. The staff removed dozens of illegal sheds, hoarding boards, stalls, heavy electric generators and other stuff that was posing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and public movement in the streets and on pavements, with the help of heavy machinery. According to RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood, the enforcement department removed illegal showroom and 2 rooms that were built in a CNG station. Notices were also issued to the owners, he said. He added the enforcement department of RCB, under the supervision of Superintendent Hassan Jan, also confiscated 3 truckload goods from Dhoke Syedan, Barak Khana Chowk, Bakra Mandi.

On the other hand, the officials of Food Branch have also conducted surprise visits at 28 food points, hotels, motels, shops and restaurants at Peshawar Road and Alabad and issued notices to 15 food points for selling unhygienic food items and running business without license, Qaisar said. He said some 25 liters of poor quality cooking oil was also discarded by the Food Branch of RCB. He said the officials also took samples from various eateries and sent them to a laboratory for examination.