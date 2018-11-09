Share:

Islamabad - The city district administration has expedited their campaign against food outlets violating the prescribed laws.

A day earlier, Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Bushra Rao inspected food outlets for rates, food hygiene, vaccination of employees, employee wages, fire fighting arrangements etc and sealed and fined different shops.

The team inspected ‘Cheema and Chatha Restaurant in sector F-11 and imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on account of poor hygiene in the kitchen. Some employees were also not vaccinated while some of them were being paid lower than the government’s notified wages.

The facility also had expired fire extinguishers installed.

‘Punjab Milk’ in the same sector was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on account of milk being sold at Rs. 110 per kg whereas the government’s notified rate is Rs. 90. Yogurt was being sold at Rs. 130 per kg whereas the government’s notified rate is Rs. 100.

The owner was issued a strict warning and the outlet was also sealed. Similarly, Abbasi fruit shop and Bismillah fruit shop were fined Rs. 8000 each on account of selling fruits on much higher rates than the ones notified. The rate list was also not displayed either.

A day earlier, Assistant Commissioner Potohar, Mehreen Baloch conducted a surprise visit of police station Shams Colony area and sealed two units functioning illegally/without official permits.

The milk supplying unit was sealed on account of poor quality milk while the food manufacturing unit was sealed owing to poor compliance to health and safety protocols, unvaccinated workers, low wages, expired fire extinguishers and poor quality raw material.

The owners were immediately shifted to the police station and FIRs were lodged against them. On the same day, Deputy Director (Food) visited several food outlets at Peshawar More market and G-9 Markaz along with the food inspector. Fines were imposed on outlets for not complying with the standards including Khyber Bajor Restaurant, Peshawar Morr; Khyber Restaurant, Peshawar Morr; Bilal Café; Nazir Foods, Peshawar Morr; Punjab Samosa, Karachi Company; Al Usman Hotel, Karachi Company and Choice Chicken Shop, Karachi Company.