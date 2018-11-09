Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday rejected earlier reports that educational institutions in the province would remain closed on November 9 today (Friday).

Educational institutions would remain open as usual today (Friday), it said, adding that the Sindh Education Department had not issued any such announcement. It was misreported that schools, colleges and universities would remain closed in Sindh for Iqbal Day.

November 9 is celebrated as Iqbal Day, a tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal who was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.