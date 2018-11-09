Share:

LAHORE - Former vice chancellor of Sargodha University Prof Muhammad Akram and other accused have admitted irregularities and corruption in the varsity affairs in a case related to establishment of two sub-campuses, NAB officials told an accountability court on Thursday.

On the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s request, the court extended the judicial remand of Prof Akram and five others in jail till November 22.

Earlier, NAB special prosecutors Ch Waris Ali Janjua and Tasaddaq Iqbal presented accused M Akram, Rao Jamil Asghar, Javed Ahmed, Akram Chaudhry, Waris Nadeem and Naeem Mukhtar In custody before the court of Administrative Judge Accountability Courts Syed Najamul Hassan Bokhary.

The NAB officials stated that investigation was under process and a reference would be submitted after completion of the investigation.

The NAB told the court that accused M Akram and others “admitted that they made admissions in excess of seats allocated… The owners/management of sub-campus Lahore have been charging fee from students in excess of fee structure which was approved by the University of Sargodha

Mr Akram is accused of misusing his authority and approving the establishment of Sub-campus of University of Sargodha at Lahore by using emergency powers without approval of the said campus from the syndicate.

He approved the establishment of UoS sub-campuses at Mandi Bahauddin by mis-declaration of facts and violated the prescribed rules, as per NAB officials. He is also accused of misappropriating the registration fee and caused huge loss to government exchequer, they said.

The NAB took up the matter when the students of its Lahore Sub Campus approached Supreme Court of Pakistan for non-issuance of final transcripts/ degrees as the apex court on 05-10-2018 directed the NAB to initiate inquiry.

Accused Waris Nadeem got approval of Mandi Bahauddin sub campus illegally and signed the partnership deed agreement with the varsity.

The NAB told the court that accused M Akram and others “admitted that they made admissions in excess of seats allocated… The owners/management of sub-campus Lahore have been charging fee from students in excess of fee structure which was approved by the University of Sargodha.”

Meanwhile, accused Rao Jamil Asghar demanded the articles taken into possession by the NAB at the time of his arrest. The court ordered the NAB officials to return cash Rs26,740, a CNIC, 3 ATM cards and Army Card wallet to the accused.

Fee structure for the session 2014-2015 was approved by the University of Sargodha and fee for BS-Mass Communication was approved Rs250,501 per semester but the management of sub-campus dishonestly charged Rs52,450 per semester.

“Accused Waris Nadeem and Naeem Mukhtar stated that they have been paying all the university dues on time and they never admitted/enrolled excess students. However, the available record revealed that they have made excess admissions,” the NAB said. Further, it was mandatory for the sub-campus to collect the fee from students in designated bank account but the owners/management collected the fee in cash,” it said.