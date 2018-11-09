Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Four persons were killed and three persons were seriously injured in two different accidents here on Thursday.

Report said that a chingchi rickshaw was collided with a speedy truck at Mirwah Gorchani and Mirpurkhas road near Karachi Hotel resultantly, three persons Bhurji, his wife Shremti Premi and their two and half year old son were killed on the spot.

While Suresh and Pardeep were seriously injured rushed to emergency of civil hospital where first aid was provided them and then referred for the LMUH Hyderabad owing to their serious condition. The deceased bodies were also brought in mortuary of civil hospital where after legal formality handed over to their heirs.

Mirwah Gorchani police have detained the involved truck driver and cleaner and impounded also the involved truck while names of the truck driver and cleaner could not be ascertained.

Report added that the deceased and injured were returning to their village in chingchi rickshaw from Bilaro Shakh to village Syed Ali Nawaz Shah after attending the ceremony of Dewali. In another incident, a mazda van collided with a bike at Khipro Naka chowk resultantly, two bike riders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to civil hospital where doctor pronounced death of one of the injured.