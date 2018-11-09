Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Health Department is gradually establishing as many as fifty dispensaries in drought hit area of Thar for safe delivery of the children and they will work round the clock to facilitate the area people, if there are complicated cases they will be referred to District Level Hospitals.

Karachi Provincial Minster for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said this while talking to a delegation of the UNICEF here in her office on Thursday. Delegation was comprised Aida Girma, UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative, Christina Brugido, UNICEF Sindh Chief Field Officer, Dominic Stolarow, Dr Syed Kamal Asghar and Dr Umer.

The minister briefed the delegation regarding initiatives taken by the Health Department to improve health facilities delivery system and to combat malnutrition measles, polio, and other diseases in the province and added that life skill best education syllabus had already been introduced to strengthen the measures.

She said that the LHWs Sector was most neglected however Sindh government had taken steps to improve their work to provid them better training and education facilities and use of mobile technology. On this occasion, the UNICEF country representative assured the minister of technical and financial support to improve working environment for the LHWs.

Dr Azra said that seminars were being conducted at the university level to create awareness regarding family planning and contraceptive measures and the Sindh Health Department had made plans with other stake holders to provide cluster hub health facilities in villages and to engage youth to address the issues because advocacy and communication measures could improve the situation.

She said that it is a matter of pleasure that chief justice of Pakistan has taken Suo Moto notice on ever expanding population issue.

UNICEF Country Representative Aida Girma said that the UNICEF was providing global financing to improve child/mother health and long terms plans could improve situation in rural areas and it was a need of time to address whole family to resolve the issue of malnutrition in certain areas.