KASUR - Citizens lambasted the government for increase in petroleum products and “politicised” cleanup drive in the district.

Talking to The Nation, they said that the government had failed to fulfil its promise of bringing about change in the country. “The government gained votes in the name of change, but has deceived public after coming into power,” they said, and adding that it had ensured not even a single solid step for the welfare of the common man. They said that a common man could not earn two-time bread, and flaying that the government hiked the POL prices despite decrease in the rates of petroleum products in international market. “The government’s policy of hiking the prices of daily-use items is causing severe problems for the people belonging to the middle-class,” they stated. They demanded that the government devise a comprehensive strategy to pull the country out of the economic crisis; otherwise, the common man would fail to both ends meet.

On the other hand, the anti-encroachment operation in Kasur district has allegedly been politicised as the big land grabbers of the district are safe while the small vendors are being targeted. Talking to The Nation, citizens of different localities alleged that officials of the state departments-under political pressure-did not take action against the big land grabbers. “They take action against small vendors only,” they added, and demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take notice of it.

PROTESTS CONTINUE

Protests continued on third day against the Supreme Court’s decision acquitting blasphemy suspect Aasia Maseeh. In Jumber, seven police officials including DSP Pattoki M Saleem and SHO Azam Dhaddi were injured in an attack by protestors. The police booked 110 people on charges of violence.