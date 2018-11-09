Share:

Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is looking for faculty exchange between Pakistan and German institutions to enhance research collaboration, Thursday.

The statement issued said that a delegation of DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst), the German Academic Exchange Service met with HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri, at the Commission Secretariat.

The delegation comprised Dr. Katharina Fleckenstein, Head of Section Scholarship Programmes Middle East, North Africa - ST33, German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Bonn Germany; Dr. Simone Burkhart, Head of Division, Financial Support, DAAD; Inge Iqbal, Director, DAAD Information Centre Islamabad; Ms. Rosenberger, and Cultural attaché at the German Embassy, Islamabad.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Banuri appreciated the ongoing collaborative endeavours between HEC and DAAD. He said Germany hosts Pakistani students who win HEC scholarships to study in Germany, while the DAAD representatives guide them in all academic issues.

He said the two sides need to enhance research collaboration. He said HEC encourages Pakistani students going into German universities, develop networking, and come back to serve Pakistan. He said around 60 PhD students have been sent off to German universities this year.

Since the inception of HEC Overseas PhD Scholarship Programme, 700 Pakistani Phd scholars are studying in German universities, while 400 students have completed their studies and returned to Pakistan.

It said the collaboration needs to be expanded on the pattern of US-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Programme and Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme under which researchers identify areas of research and the concerned sides fund them.

It underlined that German universities are good at robotics, mechatronics, Information Technology, Biology and various other areas.

Dr. Banuri said the joint academic initiatives are based on a two-way gain and help strengthen country-to-country relationships.

He said HEC is looking for faculty exchange between Pakistani and German institutions.

He said the two sides are required to identify potential areas in which they can develop collaboration and carry out research initiatives.