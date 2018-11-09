Share:

Hockey World Cup Tournament is set to commence from 28th of November and will continue till 16th Dec in Bhubaneswar, India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has already announced the management of the national team which will be lead by head coach Tauqeer Ahmad.

Hockey teams from sixteen countries are participating in the Cup and have been divided into four pools. Pakistan has been placed in Pool D with Germany, Malaysia and Netherlands.

This is the 14th edition of the Hockey Cup. Last year Australia had won the Cup by beating Argentina.