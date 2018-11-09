Share:

A painting exhibition titled ‘Homeage to Home’ featuring artworks of Fatima Saeed was held at National College of Arts (NCA) Thursday. The event highlighted the deep and meticulous exploration of a hypothetical image of home and belongingness. NCA Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri acknowledged Fatima Saeed’s efforts. Fatima Saeed is a member of faculty and has been a practicing artist. She brings an interesting interplay of displacement and utopian ideals concerning her metaphorical image of ‘Home’. The exhibition will continue till Nov 16.