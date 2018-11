Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was harbinger of Muslim unity and he addressed the whole humanity by standing above the geographical limitations. “Iqbal has given a new message of hope to the youth and encouraged the society to think in a positive manner,” Buzdar said in his message on Iqbal Day to be marked today. “PM Imran is committed to making the country as envisaged by Iqbal,” he added.

