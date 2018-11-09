Share:

The 16th death anniversary of renowned poet Jaun Elia was observed on Thursday. Born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, in 1931, Elia migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi. He wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8. His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya’ani, Gumaan, Lekan, and Goya. He also had complete command over Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew. He was a highly skilled translator. He acquired knowledge of philosophy, logic, Islamic history, the Muslim Sufi tradition, Muslim religious sciences, Western literature, and Kabbala. Elia’s poetry is full of references to communist revolution and class consciousness. Unfortunately, most of these couplets and poems are not shared much on social media. His most popular poems are those in which people get a whiff of heartbreak. His poetry is simple yet it touches the new topics and that is why the youth of our times can relate to his poetry. Almost every poet tries to copy Jaun Elia’s style these days.