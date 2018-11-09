Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition after weeklong verbal brawls in the National Assembly proceedings on Thursday agreed to form ‘Charter of Economy’ and jointly run the House peacefully.

The atmosphere in the House was near to turn unpleasant like previous tense days but sanity prevailed, at least in Thursday’s proceedings. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak with his timely intervention assured to keep the atmosphere friendly from the treasury side and that they would expect the same from the opposition. “We have to run the House smoothly and control our emotions. The government is ready to implement suggestions from the opposition side,” he said. Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif responded in a positive manner and agreed to jointly run the proceedings in a peaceful way.

Sharif also welcomed a government proposal to form a committee that will prepare a code of conduct for members of the National Assembly. Other opposition parties also accepted the proposal floated by the defence minister.

Both sides of the aisle agreed to form proper ‘code of conduct’ for running the House smoothly. Later, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser asked the lawmakers to jointly form the committee. “Move a proper motion to form a committee for designing the code of conduct,” he said. Formation of ‘Charter of Economy’

The lawmakers from government and opposition sides also agreed to form ‘Charter of Economy’ in the next session of the National Assembly, which is expected in the end of this month.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar while taking part in the debate on economic condition of the country said that the government was not serious to form ‘Charter of Economy’ to resolve economic issues. “Economic issues cannot be resolved with temporary solutions,” the former minister said, stressing the need of mobilising the country’s own resources.

Qamar was unsatisfied with the government’s assurances to deal the economic issues with cooperation of Saudi Arabia. “What happened in China; Prime Minister or finance minister should take Parliament into confidence,” he said.

PML-N’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that there was a need to make a charter to resolve short term issues. “We Have to keep in mind economic issues of the previous 50 years and try to run along the global economy,” he suggested. The former minister said that the finance minister should take the House into confidence about economic issues including balance of payments, tax to GDP ratio, foreign direct investment. “The measure taken by the government, so far, would not bring any big change,” he said, stressing that the government should try to increase growth rate.

“Harmony in defence, development and democracy is imperative for smoothly running the country,” he said, claiming that PML-N had introduced several development initiatives including the CPEC project.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood agreed to form ‘Charter of Economy’ with the suggestions of government. “We have received package from Saudi Arabia. China also expressed confidence in our prime minister,” said the minister. Mehmood was confident about getting lucrative package from China. He also talked about initiatives taken by the present government including constructions of 5 million houses in the country.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Umar Ayub, responding to a calling attention notice, said that there had been no increase in electricity rates for the consumers using up to 300 units.

“Task forces have been set up led by respective deputy commissioner for high-loss areas,” he said, mentioning that they would conduct raids and nab big defaulters of electricity.

