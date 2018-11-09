Share:

LOS ANGELES - Little Mix have hit out at critics claiming they dress too provocatively on stage. The ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ hitmakers have faced criticism for their racy outfits - with Spice Girls singer Mel C amongst those who have made their feelings known - but they have spoken out to defend their style. Jesy Nelson - who has reportedly split from her boyfriend Harry James - told Attitude magazine: ‘’You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be.

‘’You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it. As long as you feel good about yourself, that’s all that matters. It just annoys me. We’ll wear a leotard and they’re like [pulls a face]. ‘’But I’m thinking: ‘Do you say that to the people at the Olympics: that they’re too provocative?’ No, you don’t, but because we’re dancing, ‘Oh, you’re too sexy!’ ‘’ The girl group - completed by Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have also dismissed the idea that they have to dress conservatively in order to claim they are feminists.

Jade added: ‘’Being a feminist doesn’t mean you have to wear a polo-neck jumper and a pair of trousers.

‘’Anyone can be a feminist. Feminism is just believing in equality.’’

The girls have also explained in the past that their skimpy stage outfits are simply more practical when it comes to dancing during their live shows.

Jesy previously told BANG Showbiz: ‘’We are who we are and as long as we are comfortable and we’re happy that’s all that matters!’’

Whilst Leigh-Anne added: ‘’And also it’s really hard to dance when you’re wearing loads of stuff, do you know what I mean it’s more airy and comfortable to move! It is hard!’’