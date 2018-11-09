Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chief Khurrum Sher Zaman has stated in a press conference at Insaf House on Wednesday that the operation against illegal encroachments is moving in the wrong direction. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is displaying his personal rage against Saddar’s trader community and general public and shamelessly destroying public properties.

Sher Zaman referred to the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and reminded Mayor Karachi that the Chief Justice of Pakistan did not direct him to demolish legal properties.

“I demand the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to please appoint some Interpreter to explain to Mayor Karachi and city government what the actual order was about. Perhaps, they do not know how to read the order. We are on the same page with CJP on taking appropriate action against illegal constructions and encroachments. The traders are asking us about the said order,” Zaman added.

It is so tragic to hear the crane operator sarcastically uttering, “Change has arrived” as if it is the doing of PTI while he demolishes shops and throws away their signboards.

“The CJP has ordered the beautification of Karachi by demolishing the illegal constructions like roads, parks, footpaths, China cuttings and marriage halls according to law and proper procedures. Even though Mayor Karachi and his party are in alliance with us, this does not mean we will allow him to wantonly destroy Mini Pakistan.”

PTI Karachi President assures the traders that PTI will raise its voice in both the assembly and courts.

“The operation started in my constituency and I was there throughout the day and night,” he maintained.