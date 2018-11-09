Share:

GUJRANWALA:- A motorcyclist was allegedly thrashed by motorway police for protesting against heavy challan ticket here at Ghakkar Mandi on Thursday. It was reported that motorway police issued challan ticket of Rs7,450 to an unlicensed motorcyclist for driving without a helmet, and also for overloading. Seeing the heavy challan ticket, the motorcyclist protested against it and he exchanged harsh words with the motorway police officials. Resultantly, motorway police officials allegedly thrashed him.–Staff Reporter