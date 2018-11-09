Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed references against Haroon Rashid, former CEO, and Tahir Maqbool Khakwani, former additional director National Testing Service and others over their alleged involvement in corruption. As per details, some unscrupulous elements in the top management of NTS had been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and intentionally played with the future of the candidates. The accused were involved in administrative and financial irregularities and caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation. The accused in connivance with the CEO NTS Haroon Rashid recruited fake consultants through regional heads for embezzling huge chunks of amounts from the NTS funds and used these amounts for personal gains.

The accused with their accomplices manipulated the payments of false claims of factitious consultancy through bank cheques and proceeds of these cheques were received in cash by the accused persons for their personal uses.

In the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused in connivance with each other manipulated payment of false claims through cheques issued in the name of false consultants. After realisation of proceeds of cheques, in the account of the false consultants, the part of the amount in question was received back by him in cash through respective regional heads.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that the NAB hoped that joint efforts of all stakeholders could collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening.

======