Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday filed a plea in the Accountability Court to make correspondence record with UAE, Saudi Arabia and UK as part of Flagship Investment case record.

The NAB told the court that it had received one more ‘Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA)’ regarding the corruption reference against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and requested the court to make the correspondence as part of case record.

The NAB informed the court that MLAs were written by the JIT to several countries to sought case record but after the completion of investigation process the Bureau was the authority to receive the answers of these.

However, the junior Defence counsel Zubair Khalid objected on the NAB request contending that the prosecution had filed one more plea while the ‘recording statement’ of NAB’s last witness in Flagship Investment reference was under way.

He further stated that defence lawyer Khawaja Haris would argue on this matter. The Deputy Prosecutor NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi advised the junior defence lawyer to give arguments on the plea or withdrew his legal services to the accused.

The court served notice to accused Nawaz Sharif on NAB’s plea directing the respondents to give arguments on Friday (today) on matter. Judge Arshad Malik of Accountability Court conducted hearing on Flagship Investment reference, wherein the accused Nawaz Sharif couldn’t appear to attend the proceedings and filed one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted.

Meanwhile, the court continued recording the statement of NAB’s IO Muhammad Kamran who requested the judge to make the financial statements of offshore companies owned by Hassan Nawaz as case record which was allowed.

He said that the record of offshore companies was collected from the Companies House London.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Friday (today), wherein NAB IO Muhammad Kamran would continue recording his statement.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court directed both sides to argue in a matter related to provision of questionnaire to accused Nawaz Sharif prior to recording his statement under Section 342 of NAB Ordinance in Flagship Investment reference on Friday (today).

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking provision of questionnaire before recording his statement in corruption reference.

The Deputy Prosecutor National Accountability Burea (NAB) Sardar Muzafar Abbasi contended before the court that prior a questionnaire couldn’t be shared with the accused in accordance of Section 342 of NAB Ordinance.

The prosecution had also objected over this practice in Avenfield property reference, he added.

Junior defence lawyer Zubair Khalid argued that it was court which was authorised to decide the matter their plea.

Later, the court summoned two sides for Friday (today) to give arguments on the above matter.