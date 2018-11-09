Share:

Lahore - An accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of accused till November 19 in a theft case of furnace oil worth Rs220 million from the Nandipur power plant in Gujranwala.

The NAB officials produced accused Qaisar Abbas, Dilbar Hussain, Rana Mehtab and Ghulam Shabbir before Special Judge Accountability Courts Najamul Hassan Bokhari and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigation.

The court while accepting the NAB’s plea extended his physical remand by for 10 days. According to the NAB investigations, Qaisar was posted at the plant in 2013 and he cost the huge loss to the national exchequer. He was allegedly involved in corruption of furnace oil of the plant and he played an instrumental role between owners of the oil tankers and some office-bearers of a Wapda employees union.

Meanwhile, NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that accused Dilbar Hussain, Rana Mehtab and Ghulam Shabbir have filed application for plea bargaining. Plea bargaining is reached when an agreement is made that someone accused of a crime will not be charged with a more serious crime if they admit that they are guilty of a less serious one.

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea against Imran

The Lahore High Court election tribunal has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of an election petition filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s election victory from constituency NA-95 Mianwali. The election tribunal consisting of Justice Shahid Waheed heard the arguments. Babar Awan representing the prime minister talked about various loopholes and lacunas like attestation of the petition and absence of the petitioner’s CNIC number on the petition.

He argued that the election petition was time barred so not maintainable. He added that petitioner did not fulfill the legal requirements before filing the petition. He said that the election petition was got attested from an oath commission in Islamabad instead of Lahore where the petition was filed. he added, he further argued that the petitioner was a resident of Karachi; how could he file a petition in Lahore High Court in Lahore. He maintained that the petitioner attached a false affidavit with the petition. He also submitted a Supreme Court judgment in favour of his arguments. Concluding his arguments, Babar Awan said that that the petition was not maintainable in its present form.

However, the petitioner’s lawyer Mubeenudding Qazi rebutted the arguments saying that the concluding part of the judgment does not support the respondent’s point of view. He said that the point in his respondent’s favour was just mentioned in its operative part and the conversation of the court, and not concluding part.

He further said that the judgment also applied to the reply filed by Imran Khan in the election petition. He added that also his reply bears only “attested” stamp and not that of the oath commissioner. The petition filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s losing candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch accuses the prime minister of submitting a false declaration along with his nomination papers.

He was of the view that Imran did not fulfill the qualification as laid down in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition states that Imran Khan did not qualify to be elected as a member of the parliament as he “is not of good character and commonly known for violating Islamic injunctions, lacks adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and does not practises obligatory duties prescribed by Islam”.

The petition says respondent Imran Khan also failed to “abstain from major (moral) sins”. “Moreover, he is not sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest… and habitually propagates opinion, and acts in a manner prejudicial to the integrity and independence of the judiciary, besides defaming and bringing into ridicule the judiciary,” it states.

The petitioner said, “The facts concealed by Khan stood confirmed from certified documents … and the judgment on paternity rendered by a superior court of the State of California for the county of Los Angeles in favor of Sita White [in which] it was held that [Imran] Khan was the father of Tyrian Jade.”

He said that Imran Khan disclosed his moveable property of 300 canals 5 marlas house at Bani Gala, Islamabad and showed its value of Rs11,471,000 however its price is much higher than shown by him in the nomination papers. Thus, he added, Imran had concealed a material fact and violated the provision of section 60(2) of the Election Act, 2017.

In the nomination paper filed by him from NA-1 in the General Elections 2013, the cost of this property was not shown and the status of transaction of the property was shown to be as gifted. He (Imran) was not qualified to be elected as the member of Parliament as he is neither a man of good character nor sagacious, righteous, honest and ameen and is commonly known one who violates Islamic Injunctions thus he is not qualified to enter into Parliament, the petitioner said.

Therefore he is disqualified to be a candidate or a member of the Parliament following the principle laid down by the honorable Supreme Court in a case decided against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.

The petitioner submitted that respondent Imran Khan may kindly not be allowed to hold the public office as a member parliament under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He further submitted that the court may direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify him as MNA. The petitioner also sought initiation of appropriate action against him for “committing corrupt practice by submitting false information/declaration in his nomination papers”.