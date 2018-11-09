Share:

Islamabad - Khalid bin Majeed has been appointed as Secretary General Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

He has formally taken the charge of his office, according to the PRCS officials. He had joined the PRCS as Principal Information Officer (PIO) in 2004 and represented the country and PRCS during his official tours to China, Japan, Korea, Kenya, Malaysia, Qatar and the Philippines. He has also attended numerous training courses at the national and international level. Khalid belongs to Mang district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Prior to joining the PRCS, he had served various prestigious English language newspapers. Despite his hectic schedule, he takes time out to contribute articles and analyses to Urdu and English language newspapers. The staffs of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and people representing different walks of life congratulated Khalid on assuming office.