Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that water shortage situation could be worsened in case of no rains or less rains up the month of February 2019.

He observed this while talking to the media after getting briefing about the water situation in River Indus in the office of Chief Engineer Sukkur on Thursday.

He further said that according to the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) that there was 38 percent shortage of water in the river which can be improved within one and half month. He said that due to shortage of water in the river at Sukkur Barrage it was being tried to release the water in canals according to available capacity of water.

He demanded of the Irsa for providing of water to Sindh in accordance of the Water Accord-1991 and even then there would be shortage of water, we would face it. He said that the line losses were more than usual routine from Taunsa up to Guddu Barrage. He said that directives have been issued to the officials of the irrigation department to inquire the situation and write in this regard to the Irsa.

He said that there was problems in increase of water level in the off-taking canals of right pocket of Sukkur Barrage which causing problems due to less pond level. He said that the Irsa was required to provide the water so that pond level of Sukkur Barrage could better and face no difficulties in provision of water to Dadu and Khirthar canals as well as Baluchistan.

The chief minister said that he had raised the issue of shortage of water in the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) after which a committee led by the attorney general was constituted and it would come known in next meeting of the CCI on November 19 that how much work has done by the committee.

He said that stern action would be taken against those involved in steal of water from the canals through the lift pump machines. Murad said that there was no any political unrest in Sindh but some people who were in unrest conditions cannot sleep. He said that Asif Ali Zardari was the president of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) who remains in touch and contacts with the people.

He said that Zardari had faced the fake allegations in the courts and had cleared himself as such he does not fear from fake allegations if any levelled against him. He asked the reporters to visit Thar to see the situation adding that the condition of Thar is now better as people from different cities were coming to the hospital in Thar.

He said that development works including roads and hospitals were being built in Thar. Those who presented on the occasion included Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MPAs Awais Shah and Farrukh Shah and others.